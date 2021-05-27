The Ross and Rachel love saga was one of Friends’ defining and most popular storylines, but the actors have now revealed how it nearly translated into real life. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have told of how they almost followed in their characters’ footsteps after “crushing hard” on each other after first meeting. The pair made the confession during the Friends reunion, which sees the main cast come together on camera for the first time since the sitcom ended in 2004.

NBC via Getty Images Ross and Rachel first kissed in The One Where Ross Finds Out

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David revealed. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.” Jennifer agreed and confirmed their first kiss came on screen when Ross and Rachel embraced in Central Perk during season two’s The One Where Ross Finds Out. She said: “So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.” The Friends cast also had a strict “no hook up” rule in place, that director Jim Burrows first introduced at the show’s inception.