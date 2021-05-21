Last week, it was announced that the cast will also be joined by a host of special guests, including James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice.

Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard).

Also appearing in the show will be a string of famous Friends fans, who include Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford.

The reunion was originally due to shoot last year to tie in with the launch of the HBO Max streaming service, but filming was delayed on numerous occasions owing to the pandemic.

It will see the gang return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where the show filmed for 10 seasons.