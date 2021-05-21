The Friends reunion has finally found its British home.
After much speculation as to where the upcoming TV special would air in the UK, Sky has confirmed it has acquired the rights.
The broadcaster has announced it will air the much-anticipated reunion on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday 27 May – the same day it debuts in the US on streaming service HBO Max.
For those who don’t have Sky, the special will also begin streaming on NOW’s subscription service from 8pm on 27 May, it has been confirmed.
The reunion marks the first time since the show wrapped in 2004 that all six of the main cast have been in the same room together in front of the cameras.
Earlier this week, a trailer for the episode debuted, which promised many tears and plenty of laughter as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reminisce about the iconic sitcom that propelled them to global fame.
It also confirmed James Corden as the host of the reunion.
Last week, it was announced that the cast will also be joined by a host of special guests, including James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice.
Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard).
Also appearing in the show will be a string of famous Friends fans, who include Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford.
The reunion was originally due to shoot last year to tie in with the launch of the HBO Max streaming service, but filming was delayed on numerous occasions owing to the pandemic.
It will see the gang return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where the show filmed for 10 seasons.
Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, recently said she was “flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories” as she stepped back onto the iconic sets, which had been rebuilt for the episode.
Ahead of the show airing, the cast participated in a group interview for People, reflecting on the highs and lows of television superstardom.
“It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was in and of itself just a spectacular phenomenon,” Jennifer said in the interview. “But the friendships-slash-family that came out of it ... You can’t put words to that, really. It’s priceless.”
