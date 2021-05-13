The eclectic mix of celebrities putting in an appearance in the upcoming Friends reunion special has been unveiled, which includes Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.

Yes, the actual Malala Yousafzai.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the forthcoming episode was unveiled, showing all six of the original cast members walking in slow motion on the studio lot where the Friends special was filmed.

As well as the short trailer, details of the special’s guest stars have also been revealed in Variety, with James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice – set to appear in the episode.

Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard).