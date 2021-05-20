So No One Told You The Friends Reunion Trailer Was Going To Make You Cry This Hard

Get ready to laugh, cry and furiously research Jennifer Aniston’s skin care routine, because the Friends reunion trailer is here. HBO Max has released a first full-length promo Wednesday for the upcoming TV special, which will reunite all six cast members ― Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer ― for the first time on screen since the US sitcom aired its final episode nearly 20 years ago. Returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where the show filmed for 10 seasons, the gang picks up right where they left off: debating whether Ross and Rachel were actually on a break.

HBO Max The cast of Friends in a promo shot for the reunion

The trailer is packed with everything a Friends fan could want, except perhaps a live acoustic performance of Smelly Cat from Lisa (it’s not too late, HBO Max). We do, however, see the cast retrace their old steps, as they quiz each other about “Friends” trivia, perform a table read of some classic scenes, and poke around a recreation of the iconic, highly implausible New York apartment where much of the show took place.