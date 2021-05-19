NBC via Getty Images The cast of Friends pictured in 1996

Rachel Green Jennifer Aniston says she would to see Rachel still working in fashion, having now started her own clothing line. “It’s sort of a small franchise, like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side,” Jen imagines.

NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

Monica Geller Courteney Cox believes Monica’s competitiveness wouldn’t have mellowed in middle age and that she would be “doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them”. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something,” she says. “I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

NBC via Getty Images Courteney Cox as Monica Geller

Phoebe Buffay Lisa Kudrow reckons Phoebe would still be married to Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) and they would have moved away from New York, to settle in Connecticut with their children. “She’s in charge of the arts program for the school,” Lisa says. “And the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.”

NBC via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Chandler Bing Matthew Perry believes Chandler would be “a wonderful father”, having had twins with Monica at the end of the series. He also believes the character would have had another change of career, and would now be “a wonderful comedy writer”.

NBC via Getty Images Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Joey Tribbiani While we got a glimpse of post-Friends life for Joey in the ill-fated spin-off series Joey, which saw him try and make it as an actor in LA, Matt reckons his character has had a humbler life since. He says Joey “would have opened a chain of sandwich shops”, to which Matthew Perry adds: “And eaten all the sandwiches.”

NBC via Getty Images Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani

Ross Geller David Schwimmer is convinced Ross is still “playing with the bones” and working as a palaeontologist, but that he also would have invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and “lost a lot of his savings for his kids”.

NBC via Getty Images David Schwimmer as Ross Geller