Friends Fans Left Devastated By Major Absentee From Upcoming Reunion Special

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced on Thursday evening, with a host of A-listers joining the original cast for the unscripted special.
As well as celebrity Friends fans like David Beckham, James Corden and Malala Yousafzai (not a trio we ever expected to be sharing the screen, we have to say), supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Elliott Gould will also be getting in on the nostalgic fun.
However, having had time to digest the full list of guest stars, Friends devotees can’t help but notice one very disappointing omission.
We are, of course, talking about Paul Rudd.
The ageless actor joined Friends in its ninth season as Mike Hannigan, a love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.
After growing popular with the show’s viewers, Mike and Phoebe eventually tied the knot in the final series.
Despite being a fan-favourite, Paul is not among the star guests taking part in the unscripted special, and it’s caused a bit of a stir among Friends viewers...
Others have also pointed out the absence of Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’ son Ben as a child actor, and later went on to have success in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life Of Zach And Cody and the teen drama Riverdale...
It’s been confirmed that the Friends reunion will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US from 27 May, exactly a year after it was supposed to launch, before the pandemic scuppered plans to begin production.
While it’s still not clear exactly when or how British fans will be able to watch, HBO productions typically come to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.