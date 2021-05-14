Friends Fans Left Devastated By Major Absentee From Upcoming Reunion Special

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced on Thursday evening, with a host of A-listers joining the original cast for the unscripted special.

As well as celebrity Friends fans like David Beckham, James Corden and Malala Yousafzai (not a trio we ever expected to be sharing the screen, we have to say), supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Elliott Gould will also be getting in on the nostalgic fun.

However, having had time to digest the full list of guest stars, Friends devotees can’t help but notice one very disappointing omission.

We are, of course, talking about Paul Rudd.