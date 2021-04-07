Jennifer Aniston summed up what pretty much everyone was thinking when she sent a birthday message to her friend Paul Rudd this week.

On Tuesday, the always-fresh-faced actor celebrated his 52nd birthday, not that you’d have any idea, because he essentially looks exactly the same as the first time we saw him in Clueless more than a quarter of a century ago.

Clearly, Jennifer felt the same too, sharing a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story with the message: “Happy birthday Paul Rudd!! You don’t age, which is weird – but we celebrate you anyway.”

She also posted a picture of the two of them having a pillow fight, writing simply: “I love you!”