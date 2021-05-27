If, like many of us, you were hoping that the Friends reunion might lead to further episodes of the beloved sitcom, we have bad news. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, has seemingly shot down those hopes during the TV special. The cast were asked about a potential film or another series during the reunion, which airs on Thursday night in the UK.

NBC via Getty Images The cast of Friends

According to Radio Times, Lisa responded: “It’s all up to Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane, the co-creators] and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely…. “They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.” Back in 2019, the pair gave a definitive answer about the chance of a comeback during a 25th anniversary panel at the Tribeca TV Festival. Marta said: “The show was about that time in life when friends are your family. “It’s not going to beat what we did.” David then added: “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.” However, it’s interesting to note that Marta did also say “we will not be doing a reunion show” during the same speech, and two years later, we are about to watch a reunion show...

HBO The cast during the reunion