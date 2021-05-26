Jennifer Aniston has heaped praise on ex-husband Brad Pitt, hailing him as one of her favourite ever Friends guest stars.
She and Brad acted alongside one another while they were still married in the controversial series eight episode The One With The Rumour.
In the lead-up to the long awaited Friends reunion special, the female members of the main cast were interviewed by Access Hollywood, and asked which of the show’s many celebrity guests was their favourite.
While Lisa Kudrow said she was “blown away” by several of Friends’ guest actors, Jen celebrated the “hysterical” Ben Stiller and the “brilliant” Reese Witherspoon.
As the conversation continued, she then interjected with her famous ex’s name, telling the show: “And Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic.”
The One With The Rumour was much anticipated by Friends fans at the time because of Jennifer and Brad sharing the screen, particularly when it emerged that his character was no fan of Rachel Green.
However, it was slammed by the intersex community when it first aired in 2001, with Friends creator Marta Kauffman recently holding it up as an episode she would make changes to given the opportunity.
Marta said last year: “Every time I watch an episode, there’s something I wish I could have changed… Like, how did we leave that joke in there? Or, really, that storyline? That’s what we went with?”
The Friends reunion special will mark the first time all six members of the cast have been together on camera since the finale aired in 2004.
As well as celebrity guests, the reunion will see the main cast joined by some supporting actors from the series, including James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice.
Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard).
The Friends Reunion airs in the UK on Thursday at 8pm on Sky One and NOW.