Jennifer Aniston has heaped praise on ex-husband Brad Pitt, hailing him as one of her favourite ever Friends guest stars. She and Brad acted alongside one another while they were still married in the controversial series eight episode The One With The Rumour. In the lead-up to the long awaited Friends reunion special, the female members of the main cast were interviewed by Access Hollywood, and asked which of the show’s many celebrity guests was their favourite. While Lisa Kudrow said she was “blown away” by several of Friends’ guest actors, Jen celebrated the “hysterical” Ben Stiller and the “brilliant” Reese Witherspoon.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston at last year's SAG Awards

As the conversation continued, she then interjected with her famous ex’s name, telling the show: “And Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic.” The One With The Rumour was much anticipated by Friends fans at the time because of Jennifer and Brad sharing the screen, particularly when it emerged that his character was no fan of Rachel Green. However, it was slammed by the intersex community when it first aired in 2001, with Friends creator Marta Kauffman recently holding it up as an episode she would make changes to given the opportunity.

NBC via Getty Images Brad Pitt in The One With The Rumour