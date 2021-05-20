Jennifer Aniston Reveals The One Thing She Stole From The Friends Set That She Still Uses To This Day

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she got a little light fingered on the set of Friends, nabbing an item belonging to Courteney Cox’s character Monica Geller. The Rachel Green actor admitted she pinched one of Monica’s dresses, and what’s more, she says she still wears it to this day. During a video interview with People magazine ahead of the much-anticipated Friends reunion, the cast were asked about the items they stole from set. Jennifer answered: “A dress that Monica wore – I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day. “It still fits.”

Getty/NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

Said dress is a black lace number that Monica wore in The One Where Rachel Is Late, during season eight. “It’s probably gone in and out of style four times,” Courteney joked. “It will aways be in style,” Jen insisted.

NBC Jennifer stole this dress as worn by Monica

While Courteney added she did not steal anything from set herself (“I’m not a person that collects things and now I regret it”), the same could not be said for the rest of the cast. Lisa Kudrow admitted to nicking Phoebe Buffay’s rings, while she also revealed she still has the security passes that the cast used at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, whipping them out of her handbag to show Jennifer and Courteney. “Wait, did we have security badges?!” a bemused Jennifer asked. “How did they let me on?” Meanwhile, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, said he stole a cookie jar from the kitchen of Monica’s apartment, which he then gifted to Lisa.

NBC Matthew Perry stole the cookie jar, seen here on top of the fridge in Monica's kitchen

David Schwimmer lifted a plaque with Ross Geller’s name on from his desk, while Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, said he stole a ‘I love Friends’ license plate, which he stuck on David’s car as a prank. “It took him a week to realise,” he laughed.