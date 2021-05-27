Lady Gaga has duetted with some of the greats, including Beyoncé and Bradley Cooper, but the singer has now gifted us a collaboration with a true titan of modern music. Not only that, but Gaga will be singing one of the most-loved songs of the 20th century. We’re talking about Smelly Cat, obviously.

Yep, Lady Gaga joined Lisa Kudrow for a special performance of Phoebe Buffay’s finest moment on the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special. And the reunion’s director and producer Ben Winston explains that Gaga didn’t take any persuading either “I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” Ben told Variety. “We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment. “And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.”

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Lady Gaga

Ben also revealed that Lisa and Gaga had very little time to prepare the soon-to-be-iconic duet. “We sat there with the two guitars with Lisa and her and worked it out there and then,” Ben says. Friends: The Reunion marks the first time since the US show wrapped in 2004 that all six of the main cast have been in the same room together in front of the cameras.