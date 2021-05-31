If Courteney Cox hadn’t already given Friends fans enough of a nostalgia hit with the official cast reunion last week, she’s now roped in Ed Sheeran for a recreation of one of the sitcom’s most beloved moments. The pair hilariously re-enacted Monica and Ross’ routine as the chart-topping singer stepped in to replace David Schwimmer. Courteney and David originally performed the dance in character as the Geller siblings in season six’s The One With The Routine.

Instagram Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreated 'The Routine'

The episode sees Monica and Ross attend the recording of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and in an attempt to catch the eye of producers and get on camera, they perform a routine they made up as children.

NBC via Getty Images David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller in The One With The Routine

While Courteney proved she still had the moves over 21 years since the episode originally aired, Ed was also a worthy replacement for David. In fact he claimed he was “obviously better than Ross” as he shared the video of him and Courteney on Instagram. “Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” he said.