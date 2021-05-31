If Courteney Cox hadn’t already given Friends fans enough of a nostalgia hit with the official cast reunion last week, she’s now roped in Ed Sheeran for a recreation of one of the sitcom’s most beloved moments.
The pair hilariously re-enacted Monica and Ross’ routine as the chart-topping singer stepped in to replace David Schwimmer.
Courteney and David originally performed the dance in character as the Geller siblings in season six’s The One With The Routine.
The episode sees Monica and Ross attend the recording of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and in an attempt to catch the eye of producers and get on camera, they perform a routine they made up as children.
While Courteney proved she still had the moves over 21 years since the episode originally aired, Ed was also a worthy replacement for David.
In fact he claimed he was “obviously better than Ross” as he shared the video of him and Courteney on Instagram.
“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” he said.
Last week’s Friends reunion, which debuted on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, marked the first time the main cast had come together on camera for the first time since Friends ended in 2004.
During the show, which featured many revelations and surprises, Lisa Kurdrow seemingly shot down hopes of the cast coming together again to film a movie or new episodes.
Courteney also insisted the cast won’t be reuniting again publicly to talk old times.
“Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this,” she said. “Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”
She, however, did have reassuring words for her castmates.
“I’ll tell you one thing: We are not waiting so long to have dinner,” she added.
“No we will not,” Jennifer Aniston agreed. “We will not wait that long to get together.”
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on NOW.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.