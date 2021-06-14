Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Throwback Snaps Of ‘Cocolicious’ Goddaughter Coco Arquette On Her 17th Birthday

She’ll be there for her.
Jennifer Aniston has shared a series of gorgeous throwback pics of her with goddaughter Coco Arquette on her birthday.
Coco – who is the daughter of Jen’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox – turned 17 on Sunday.
One snap shows the actor beaming as she holds up a young Coco – or Cocolicious as Jen likes to call her.
“Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious!” Jen captioned the pic. “Godmama loves you.”
Another image shows the two Friends alums posing together with a sleepy Coco as she sucks her fingers.
Earlier in the day, mum Courteney also shared her own adorable throwback pic and special message to her teenage daughter – her only child with former husband, fellow actor David Arquette.
“Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco,” Courteney captioned the pic. “I love you so much.”
Earlier this month, Jennifer shared a behind-the-scenes look at the hugely successful Friends reunion, admitting she was still “basking in all the love” following the airing of the TV special.
The Rachel Green actor was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the retrospective.
It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans, including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.
Justin strutted his stuff during a Friends-themed fashion show, while Lady Gaga performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat alongside Lisa Kudrow.
David Beckham and K-pop stars BTS also shared their special memories of the show.