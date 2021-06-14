Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Throwback Snaps Of ‘Cocolicious’ Goddaughter Coco Arquette On Her 17th Birthday

She’ll be there for her.

Jennifer Aniston has shared a series of gorgeous throwback pics of her with goddaughter Coco Arquette on her birthday.

Coco – who is the daughter of Jen’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox – turned 17 on Sunday.

One snap shows the actor beaming as she holds up a young Coco – or Cocolicious as Jen likes to call her.

“Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious!” Jen captioned the pic. “Godmama loves you.”