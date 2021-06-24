Speaking to US radio host Howard Stern, Jennifer revealed that the actor in question made an appearance in the show’s first season, which began airing in 1994.

The Rachel Green actor said the unnamed star acted like they were “too above” appearing on the hit US sitcom, and felt like they “shit on” their friendly set environment.

“It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” she said. “And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny’.

“It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just shit on it.’”

Jennifer explained that the actor did actually end up “apologising about their behaviour years later”.

“He just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behaviour’,” she added.

While Jennifer did not name the actor, one season one guest star issued a public apology to the Friends cast earlier this year for behaving like “a dick”.

Fisher Stevens – who played a psychiatrist called Roger, a love interest of Phoebe Buffay’s in The One With The Boobies – admitted he was “kind of an asshole” while filming the show.