James Corden was joined by the entire cast of Friends for a special segment on his US talk show, and couldn’t resist an impromptu sing-a-long while he had the old gang together.

The talk show host recently hosted a portion of the long-awaited Friends reunion, and filmed a scene for The Late, Late Show while on the Warner Bros. lot, which saw him driving the six-piece around the set on a cart.

Over a year since his last Carpool Karaoke aired, James turned to the cast and told them: “We’re all in a car together, and I was wondering… if it was OK with you… if we could listen to some music? Would that be OK?”

The sound of the iconic Friends theme tune, I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts was then heard blaring out – which got something of a mixed reaction from the actors, with Lisa Kudrow letting out a cheer and Jennifer Aniston immediately putting her head in her hands.