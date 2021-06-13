Don't Worry Folks, Matt LeBlanc Saw The Funny Side Of Your Friends Reunion Memes

One of our favourite things to come out of the recent Friends reunion was a hilarious new meme centring around Matt LeBlanc. In one shot from the reunion, Matt was seen listening to his co-stars reminisce while sporting a black striped shirt and sitting with his arms folded, which many Irish Twitter users couldn’t help but feel was giving off strong “Irish uncle” energy.

Matt LeBlanc is 5 seconds away from slapping his knees and going “well we ought to make a move who’s ready to rock and roll” pic.twitter.com/WmAgtjjugX — Saz (@sarahlostctrl) May 30, 2021

matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA — Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021

matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv — not girl summer (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021

Matt leBlanc - And who's this lad ye do be listenin ta, Post Mahone is it? pic.twitter.com/PCpck2w4un — Mick Lally (@MickLally_) May 29, 2021

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

And cmere to me what sort of jobs would you be getting with that arts degree? You wouldn’t go into teaching no? pic.twitter.com/OSMwFKlqfK — ❀ Faye ❀ (@beyonfaye) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looking like he won the raffle at the quiz and he's after sending the grand-niece up with the ticket to collect the prize. pic.twitter.com/66ENcJHySc — Ciarán 🇵🇸 (@Call_Me_Ciaran) May 29, 2021

Well, anyone concerned about how Matt might feel about being the focus of a new meme can breathe a sigh of relief – not only has he seen the tweets, he’s apparently a big fan (even if most of them have gone completely over his head). Stephen Mangan – who worked with Matt on five seasons of the sitcom Episodes – told RTÉ: “I’m not sure Matt really understands what was happening. “Obviously, he is Italian, but he saw the funny side of it. He’s got a good sense of humour.”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Matt LeBlanc and Stephen Mangan pictured in 2013