Don't Worry Folks, Matt LeBlanc Saw The Funny Side Of Your Friends Reunion Memes

One of our favourite things to come out of the recent Friends reunion was a hilarious new meme centring around Matt LeBlanc.
In one shot from the reunion, Matt was seen listening to his co-stars reminisce while sporting a black striped shirt and sitting with his arms folded, which many Irish Twitter users couldn’t help but feel was giving off strong “Irish uncle” energy.
Well, anyone concerned about how Matt might feel about being the focus of a new meme can breathe a sigh of relief – not only has he seen the tweets, he’s apparently a big fan (even if most of them have gone completely over his head).
Stephen Mangan – who worked with Matt on five seasons of the sitcom Episodes – told RTÉ: “I’m not sure Matt really understands what was happening.
“Obviously, he is Italian, but he saw the funny side of it. He’s got a good sense of humour.”
After a number of setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-awaited Friends reunion finally debuted last month, with all six members of the central cast coming together to discuss their time on the hit show.
It also featured appearances from a number of Friends’ most memorable recurring guests, including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould.
As well as former guest stars, the reunion also included appearances from famous Friends fans, with Lady Gaga duetting with Lisa Kudrow on a rendition of Smelly Cat and Justin Bieber taking part in a fashion show consisting of classic Friends costumes.