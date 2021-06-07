Lisa Kudrow Spots A Flaw As Courteney Cox Leads Star-Studded Rendition Of Friends Musical Gag

Courteney Cox had a star-studded treat for her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow in the form of a musical collaboration with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile.

The newly-formed supergroup teamed up for a performance of Elton’s Tiny Dancer, which Lisa’s character once famously misquoted in the hit sitcom.

In season three’s The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy, Rachel and Phoebe are discussing what they think is the most romantic song, with Phoebe choosing “that one that Elton John wrote for that guy in Who’s The Boss”.

She then sings: “Hold me close, young Tony Danza”.