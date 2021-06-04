David Schwimmer Has Mixed Thoughts After Ed Sheeran Recreates Iconic Friends Routine

Last week, Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox made headlines when they recreated one of Friends’ most iconic moments, and delivered an enthusiastic rendition of The Routine.

The duo’s performance quickly went viral, and has now been given the seal of approval by Friends star David Schwimmer, who originated The Routine with Courteney during the sitcom’s sixth series.

After being treated to a clip of the performance during an appearance on The One Show on Thursday night, a stunned David was heard declaring: “What?!”