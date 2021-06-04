David Schwimmer Has Mixed Thoughts After Ed Sheeran Recreates Iconic Friends Routine

Last week, Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox made headlines when they recreated one of Friends’ most iconic moments, and delivered an enthusiastic rendition of The Routine.
The duo’s performance quickly went viral, and has now been given the seal of approval by Friends star David Schwimmer, who originated The Routine with Courteney during the sitcom’s sixth series.
After being treated to a clip of the performance during an appearance on The One Show on Thursday night, a stunned David was heard declaring: “What?!”
While he did brand the clip “amazing”, he went on to suggest that Ed should probably stick to the day job in future.
“He’s such a gifted singer and not dancer,” David joked. “Bless them.”
David and Courteney previously debuted The Routine during Friends’ sixth series (in the episode The One With The Routine, obv), which saw Monica and Ross trying to impress producers of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Ed was inspired to put his own spin on The Routine after watching the long-awaited Friends reunion last week.
The special episode won the thumbs up from Friends fans, and featured a number of celebrity cameos, including Lady Gaga, who performed Smelly Cat with Phoebe Buffay actor Lisa Kudrow, and Justin Bieber, who took part in a fashion show inspired by some of the show’s most famous outfits.
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on NOW.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.