Lisa Kudrow Shares Heartwarming Friends Reunion Moment That Passed Her By On Set

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has revealed her favourite part of the recent reunion special – and it’s a moment that might have passed many viewers by completely.

Lisa recently reunited with the rest of the Friends cast after 17 years for a one-off nostalgic special, which saw the group reminiscing about their time making the hit sitcom.

Reflecting on filming in a recent interview with E! News, the Emmy-winning actor shared one of her favourite moments from the episode, which highlighted just how close knit the cast have remained.

“Courtney [Cox] comes in and bursts into tears,” Lisa said. “And then, I grab a napkin, or a tissue [and Matt] LeBlanc takes it, because he’s telling a story and doesn’t want to skip a beat, and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic.”