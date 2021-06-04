Lisa Kudrow Had One Major Problem Before Reprising Smelly Cat On The Friends Reunion

Smelly Cat might be ingrained in minds of Friends fans across the globe, but the same can’t be said for Lisa Kudrow. The Phoebe Buffay actor has admitted she couldn’t remember how to play the iconic ditty from the sitcom before reprising it during the Friends reunion. Fans saw Lisa team up with Lady Gaga for a special rendition of Smelly Cat during the long-awaited TV special, which saw the main cast come together on screen for the first time in 17 years. But speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Lisa revealed she had to Google how to play it beforehand.

HBO Max Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga teamed up for a duet on Smelly Cat

“I was really nervous when I first heard [about the duet] and then I prepared and I realised I had to learn Smelly Cat again,” she said. “I tuned my guitar and then realised I don’t know the chords, but I googled it. “All the chords were there [for] Smelly Cat. Thank you world for posting the chords.” Lisa continued: “So I learned it and then my throat closed, I was so panicked. I couldn’t get anything out, I didn’t know what was going to happen but it worked out.”