Lisa Kudrow Had One Major Problem Before Reprising Smelly Cat On The Friends Reunion

Smelly Cat might be ingrained in minds of Friends fans across the globe, but the same can’t be said for Lisa Kudrow.
The Phoebe Buffay actor has admitted she couldn’t remember how to play the iconic ditty from the sitcom before reprising it during the Friends reunion.
Fans saw Lisa team up with Lady Gaga for a special rendition of Smelly Cat during the long-awaited TV special, which saw the main cast come together on screen for the first time in 17 years.
But speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Lisa revealed she had to Google how to play it beforehand.
“I was really nervous when I first heard [about the duet] and then I prepared and I realised I had to learn Smelly Cat again,” she said.
“I tuned my guitar and then realised I don’t know the chords, but I googled it.
“All the chords were there [for] Smelly Cat. Thank you world for posting the chords.”
Lisa continued: “So I learned it and then my throat closed, I was so panicked. I couldn’t get anything out, I didn’t know what was going to happen but it worked out.”
The reunion’s director and producer Ben Winston previously revealed that Gaga didn’t take any persuading to do the duet either.
“I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” Ben told Variety.
“We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment.
“And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.”
Earlier this week, Lisa also revealed her favourite part of the recent reunion special that actually passed her by while on set.
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on NOW.
