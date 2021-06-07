Friends Reunion Director Reveals How Set Blunder Nearly Ruined Show's Emotional Opening Moments

Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston has revealed how the show’s emotional opening sequence was nearly ruined by a production blunder. In an interview with The Times, the TV exec explained he wanted the six actors’ first meeting for the special to take place on the original soundstage at the Warner Bros studios in California. However, the show ran into problems when the cast’s six trailers were positioned right next to each other on the lot.

HBO Max The cast of Friends during the opening moments of the reunion

“I was so upset,” Ben admitted. “The point of the show is they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move them.” He revealed that the team quickly thought on their feet to keep their original plan in tact. “We built tents around each of their doorways,” Ben said. “And I texted the six of them and said, ‘Look, I know you want to see each other but I’m begging you: please stay in your own dressing room until you’re called to the stage. I really want to catch that moment.’” The cast had their fun teasing Ben though, as he added: “They were, like, ‘What do you mean? We’re all in the car on the way here together.’ ‘Jen, will you pick me up a coffee?’ ‘Oh, I’m already outside your house.’ And then Matt [texted] ‘I’m already in bed with David.’ “They mocked me for wanting that moment. But they did do what I asked. And you do get the feeling that they haven’t seen each other for ages. And it’s a really beautiful moment. I’ve never seen a bond like these six have.”

Terence Patrick/HBO Max Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox embrace on the set of the Friends reunion