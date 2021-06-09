Ben Winston has addressed concerns about the lack of diversity in the recent Friends reunion, which he directed.

The producer and director – best known for his collaborations with James Corden – helmed the one-off special which saw all six members of Friends’ original cast reminiscing about the show.

While Friends has long been called out over its lack of diversity, similar criticism arose when the trailer for the reunion was unveiled last month.

Addressing this in an interview with The Times released over the weekend, Ben insisted that anyone who had actually seen the special would not agree that it lacked diversity, pointing to its array of guest stars.