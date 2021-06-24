Rest Easy Knowing Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Won't Be Bennifer-ing Any Time Soon

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married between 2000 and 2005.

“We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” Jennifer continued, noting that the Ridgemont reading raised funds for Covid relief. “We had fun, and it was for a great cause.” Brad and Jennifer were married from 2000 to 2005 before going their separate ways. Each of them later married and divorced another famous spouse. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is still navigating the fallout of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, while Jennifer called it quits with Justin Theroux in 2017 after six years together.

LUCY NICHOLSON via Getty Images Jennifer and Brad pictured in 2001