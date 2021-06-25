Jennifer Aniston Admits She Was Shocked By Matthew Perry's Revelations During Friends Reunion

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she was surprised to hear Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s candid revelations about the pressures he felt while making the show during their recent reunion. The pair recently came together with the rest of the main cast for a much-hyped reunion special, which saw them reminiscing about their time making the award-winning sitcom. During one segment, Matthew disclosed that he felt immense pressure while delivering his character’s lines, and the effect it would have on him if his jokes fell flat. “I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” Matthew explained. “I would sweat and shake… and it’s not healthy, for sure.”

Terence Patrick/HBO The cast of Friends during the reunion

“If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out,” he added. Asked about Matthew’s comments during an interview on The Today Show, Jen revealed: “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt.” However, she added that the revelation “makes sense” in hindsight. She wasn’t the only one to be surprised by Matthew’s comments, with Lisa Kudrow saying during the reunion that he “didn’t tell” the rest of the cast how he was feeling at the time.