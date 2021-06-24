Courteney Cox Speaks Out About Major Friends Snub: 'It Always Hurt My Feelings''

Courteney Cox has admitted she couldn’t help feeling upset at being the only member of the Friends cast not to receive an Emmy nomination for their performance on the show.

The US actor played Monica Geller in all 10 series of Friends, during which time her character was at the centre of major plotlines including her secret relationship with (and, eventual marriage to) Chandler Bing, as well as the couple’s struggles to conceive a child.

However, despite her efforts, Courteney was the only star in the central six not to be recognised by the Emmys during Friends’ decade on the air.

Opening up to US radio presenter Howard Stern during an interview with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, she disclosed: “It always hurt my feelings.”