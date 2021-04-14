Jennifer Aniston’s spokesperson has spoken out amid reports that the actor is planning to adopt a child.

Earlier this week, Closer reported that Jen told her Friends co-stars during the taping of the show’s reunion special that she was planning to adopt a baby girl from the Mexican orphanage, Casa Hogar Sion, an organisation she has supported in the past.

However, a representative for the star has now insisted this is not the case.

In a short statement to E! News, they said: “The story is a fabrication and false.”