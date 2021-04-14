Jennifer Aniston’s spokesperson has spoken out amid reports that the actor is planning to adopt a child.
Earlier this week, Closer reported that Jen told her Friends co-stars during the taping of the show’s reunion special that she was planning to adopt a baby girl from the Mexican orphanage, Casa Hogar Sion, an organisation she has supported in the past.
However, a representative for the star has now insisted this is not the case.
In a short statement to E! News, they said: “The story is a fabrication and false.”
Jennifer was first rumoured to be adopting a child from the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage a decade ago, prior to tying the knot with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.
The Emmy-winning star also denied these reports at the time.
Last week, Jennifer came together with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to finally complete filming on the long-awaited Friends reunion.
The unscripted special will see the original cast members looking back over their time on Friends, marking the first time they’ve appeared on screen together since the classic sitcom came to an end in 2004.
Due to the pandemic, the special – which was first announced in February 2020 – has hit several roadblocks, and had filming pushed back on several occasions.
The Friends reunion is set to debut on the streaming platform HBO Max in the US later this year, but details on how UK fans will be able to watch it are yet to be revealed.