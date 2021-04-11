Friends fans have been given their first look at the upcoming reunion special. The official Instagram account for the hit series has shared a behind-the-scenes picture, amid various images from the shoot circulating on social media. The Friends page revealed that filming has wrapped on the special episode, posting a photo of some of the set. It was captioned: “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax.”

It comes after various photos from filming have been shared online, which revealed the cast will be gathering in front of the iconic fountain from the show’s opening titles.

Friends set designer Greg Grande also posted a number of images, one of them being a close up of the Central Perk couch in front of the fountain. David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, recently revealed that a large part of the show was being filmed outdoors due to Covid restrictions.

Other photos of Greg’s revealed that the apartment sets have been rebuilt for the reunion. While he has since deleted the snaps from his Instagram page, fans have been sharing them online.