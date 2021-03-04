David Schwimmer Reveals How Friends Reunion Is Making It Work Despite Covid Restrictions

David Schwimmer has teased how the team behind the forthcoming Friends reunion special is making things work despite coronavirus restrictions.
Last year, it was announced that David and his five co-stars would be coming together on camera for the first time since Friends ended in 2004, for a one-off special that would see them reminiscing about the show.
However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the long-awaited interview has been postponed multiple times.
Lisa Kudrow recently confirmed that filming was due to begin in “early spring”, with David now offering more information in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM.
“It’s happening,” the Ross Geller actor explained. “Actually, in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA.”
David also revealed that to make sure no coronavirus restrictions are breached, large sections of the special will actually take place outdoors.
“So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols,” he explained.
During the interview, David declined to reveal who would be on hosting duties for the unscripted episode, but ruled out Ellen Degeneres and former Friends guest star Billy Crystal.
Back in January, Lisa Kudrow revealed she’d “already shot a little something” for the special, teasing: “It is not a reboot, it is not like a scripted thing, we are not portraying our characters.
“It is us getting together, which just doesn’t happen and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”
The unscripted reunion special will debut on the streaming service HBO Max in the US, but there’s no word yet on how UK Friends fans can get in on the fun.