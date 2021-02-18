Courteney Cox Is Here To Wow You With Her Piano Cover Of The Friends Theme

Courteney Cox has proved she’s more than a match for Friends’ Phoebe Buffay in the musical department. The Monica Geller actor has debuted her impressive piano cover of the US sitcom’s iconic theme tune. Courteney shared an Instagram video of her teaming up with a guitar-playing friend to perform The Remembrandts’ Ill Be There For You, and the results are pretty impressive.

In the caption, Courteney asked “How’d I do?”, before taking suggestions for which song she should cover next. The video was endorsed by the official Friends account, which commented with the clapping emoji, while Courteney’s pal David Beckham commented “OMG OMG”. Courteney has been showing off her piano skills on Instagram during the pandemic. Last year, she teamed up with her teenage daughter Coco for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Springs, which also impressed fans. Courteney is currently gearing up to film the upcoming Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc to celebrate 25 years of the hit US sitcom.

NBC The cast of Friends are reuniting for an unscripted special