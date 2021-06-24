NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer as Ross and Rachel in Friends

Pressed if things had gone further, she said: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me.” “No. I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened,” she added. “But no.” Jennifer insisted that the only times they “made out” were when the cameras were rolling.

Instagram David and Jennifer at Friends reunion special

David and Jennifer confessed their crush to Friends reunion host James Corden last month, after the presenter refused to believe none of the cast had hooked up over the course of the show’s 10 series. “The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David revealed. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.” Jennifer added: “I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television!’.” “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” she added, referring to Ross and Rachel’s first kiss in season two’s The One Where Ross Finds Out.

NBC via Getty Images The Ross and Rachel saga was at the centre of the show's early seasons