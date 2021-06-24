Jennifer Aniston has played down speculation her mutual crush on David Schwimmer turned into anything more while they were filming Friends, insisting she would “proudly” admit if they had “banged”.
The two former co-stars made headlines last month when they revealed they had been “crushing on” each other during Friends’ early years.
On Wednesday, Jennifer was asked for more info about the revelation while she appeared on Howard Stern’s US radio show with co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.
Pressed if things had gone further, she said: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.
“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me.”
“No. I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened,” she added. “But no.”
Jennifer insisted that the only times they “made out” were when the cameras were rolling.
David and Jennifer confessed their crush to Friends reunion host James Corden last month, after the presenter refused to believe none of the cast had hooked up over the course of the show’s 10 series.
“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David revealed. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”
Jennifer added: “I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television!’.”
“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” she added, referring to Ross and Rachel’s first kiss in season two’s The One Where Ross Finds Out.
The Friends cast also had a strict “no hook up” rule in place, that director Jim Burrows first introduced at the show’s inception.
In an interview with Access prior to the reunion, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, said: “There was a rule that we had – it was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends.
“If we were hooking up, or there was any strangeness going on, that could have messed with things.”
He continued: “So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends. And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going, and I think that was very important.”