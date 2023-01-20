Margot Robbie's Reaction To Being Surprised By Her Former Neighbours Co-Stars Is So Pure

Margot Robbie might be a bona fide Hollywood A-lister these days but she isn’t about to forget her Australian soap opera roots.

The actor, who got her break on Aussie soap Neighbours, was surprised by a couple of her old co-stars from the long-running show during an interview with Heart Radio’s Dev Griffin.

As she sat down to discuss her latest big screen outing in Babylon, Dev revealed he had a bit of a surprise for the 32-year-old star.

Margot was then shown a video clip of Neighbours stars Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) congratulating her on her hugely successful post-Neighbours career.

Margot Robbie getting surprised by her old @neighbours co-stars @alanfletcher + Jackie Woodburne is so wholesome! Can we get her back on the show?! 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1nbey1TbTt — Heart (@thisisheart) January 19, 2023

“We just wanted to remind you that the Kennedy house does have a lot of bedrooms… so if things ever go pear-shaped for you over there, don’t worry, just come home, we’ll make room for you,” the pair tell her.

Cue an emotional Margot saying: “Stop. I could actually cry. I don’t know how to convey how emotional that is.”

“Jackie would have me over and taught me how to roast a chicken and feed myself,” she reminisced.

“Fletch would teach me how to sort out my money and finances. And Toadie taught me how to do my taxes. It’s just like such a family.”

Margot Robbie attends the Australian Premiere of Babylon in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Hanna Lassen via Getty Images

It’s shaping up to be another busy year for Margot.

Babylon is currently wowing audiences and critics alike and this year will also see the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, which stars Margot in the lead role alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The first promo for the film, which is slated for release in July 2023, dropped in December, and it’s even camper than we’d imagined.