Margot Robbie Took Her Mum As Her Date To The Babylon Premiere And Aawwww

Margot Robbie’s mum couldn’t look prouder as she posed next to her daughter on the red carpet at the LA premiere of her latest film, Babylon.

The Aussie actor took mum Sarie Kessler along as her date to the red carpet event and seriously, how cute are they?

Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend the Babylon global premiere screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Margot looked like she was channelling fellow Aussie superstar Kylie Minogue as she posed for photos in a stunning black hooded gown that was giving us Can’t Get You Out Of My Head vibes.

Margot stars alongside Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving and Max Minghella in the Damien Chazelle-directed film.

Margot and her mum Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Babylon tells the story of three dreamers – Margot, Brad and Diego – ready to do anything to find their fortune in 1920s Hollywood. It is set to arrive in UK cinemas on 6 January.

Speaking about her latest role to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot revealed she locks lips with co-star Brad in the film even though it wasn’t originally in the script.

The actor, who is married to producer Tom Ackerly, improvised the kiss because, as she said, “when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad?”

She added: “I’m just going to go for it.”

Margot Robbie stars opposite Brad Pitt in Babylon. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Fans will also be able to catch Margot in the highly anticipated Barbie movie next year.

This summer, paparazzi snapped countless photos showing Margot and her co-star Ryan Gosling – who plays Ken – on the film’s set, dressed in head-to-toe fluorescent costumes and rollerblading on the beach.

The former Neighbours star admitted she was “mortified” at being papped in the garish costumes.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she told host US chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’”