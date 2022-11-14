Margot Robbie ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Margot Robbie has claimed that Disney has pulled the plug on a reboot of the Pirates Of The Caribbean saga, in which she was set to have played the lead.

Back in 2020, it was reported that a new film in the Pirates franchise was in the works, which Margot was set to star in and produce.

However, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar nominee said that this would not be going ahead.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool,” she told the magazine.

Of Disney, she added: “I guess they don’t want to do it.”

The original Pirates Of The Caribbean series, inspired by the popular Disneyland attraction of the same name, featured Johnny Depp in the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

As recently as May of this year, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that two potential reboots were in the works, saying: “We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, one without.”

When asked whether Johnny Depp – who at the time of the interview was in the middle of his high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard – would be back in the series, he added: “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”