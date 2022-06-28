Johnny Depp's Rep Responds To Pirates Of The Caribbean Return Rumours

Johnny Depp in Pirates OfThe Caribbean DisneyDisney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp’s spokesperson has addressed rumours the actor is at the centre of a new deal to return to Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

The Edward Scissorhands star played Captain Jack Sparrow in the first five Pirates films, the most recent of which was released in 2017.

Following Depp’s win in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Australian news outlet Pop Topic reported that Disney was hoping to lure him back to play the character in a sixth film with an offer of $300m (around £245m).

Johnny Depp on stage earlier this month JUSSI NUKARI via Getty Images

However, his representatives told NBC News this week that the rumours were “made up”, per E! News.

Depp was previously asked about his relationship with Disney during the trial, with a lawyer putting to him: “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film?”

He then responded: “That is true.”

Johnny Depp in character as Captain Jack Sparrow Moviestore/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Heard, over a 2018 article the Aquaman star wrote for the Washington Post.

Although Heard’s article did not mention Depp by name, his lawyers alleged that it falsely implied he had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship.

Since the trial, Depp has toured the UK as a guest on Jeff Beck’s recent tour, and this week landed in Paris where he’s set to begin work on a new film project.