Johnny Depp Stuns Sheffield Concert-Goers With Surprise Performance

Johnny Depp stuns concert-goers in Sheffield by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck. Sonia Mellor via PA Media

Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck.

The actor performed his cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which he previously released with Beck in 2020.

Photos and video shared on social media from the concert showed the duo reunited on stage at Sheffield City Hall.

“Wasn’t expecting this,” one attendee wrote on Instagram with a photo from the night. “I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck.”

🎥 Sheffield City Hall “Well what a surprise we got last night when #johnnydepp joined Jeff Beck on stage.We couldn’t believe it and I don’t think our audience could either.Wishing Jeff Beck good luck for the rest of his amazing tour & a big thank you to Johnny for joining us! “ pic.twitter.com/M8BZkhEVPS — ReemDepp - Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) May 30, 2022

Depp’s surprise visit to the UK comes amid his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention her ex by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

On Friday both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.

Actor Amber Heard speaks to her legal team as they arrive for closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard trial. STEVE HELBER via Getty Images

The jury is now deliberating the outcome for the case which began on 11 April and involved six weeks of evidence.

Depp is claiming $50million (£39.5 million) in damages in the lawsuit and says that the allegations caused him to lose several high-profile film roles, including parts in the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean franchises.

Heard is counter-suing Depp over comments previously made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.