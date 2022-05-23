Johnny Depp Does Famous Jack Sparrow Voice For Fans Outside Of Trial In Viral Video

While being chauffeured from the court where Johnny Depp is battling against ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation case, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star interacted with a horde of fans using his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow voice.

Fans greeted Depp and showed their support with cheers and kind words as the leading man addressed his fans through the backseat SUV window.

When a fan yelled, “We adore your hair!” Depp waved and flaunted his ponytail for the mob of admirers.

In the viral clip, one supporter can be heard exclaiming, “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow!” to which Depp responded in the iconic voice of the drunk and rebellious character.

“He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again,” Depp said in the recognisable voice in the video shared on Twitter.

a fan tells johnny depp he will always be captain jack sparrow and he responds with jack's voice 😭 pic.twitter.com/a8vnzDl4oS — maría (@jxnsmanager) May 18, 2022

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse while married to ex-husband Depp.

Depp alleges that the piece resulted in the actor being nixed from the Pirates Of The Caribbean reboot, although Heard notably never mentioned him by name.

The op-ed ultimately led Depp to file a defamation lawsuit against Heard over damages to his career following the story being published.