Kate Moss has refuted claims that Johnny Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship, as she testified in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
On the 22nd day of the lawsuit, the model appeared via video-link from Gloucestershire, where she was asked about her former relationship with the Edward Scissorhands actor.
She was questioned specifically about a trip they took to Jamaica during their time as a couple. Heard claimed in court last week that she’d heard a rumour that Depp had pushed Kate down some stairs during this trip.
Asked if anything of note had happened during their holiday, Moss said: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room I slid down the stairs. And I hurt my back.”
She continued: “I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. And he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention”.
Moss then reiterated that Depp had never pushed her down the stairs during this trip or ever during their relationship.
“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she insisted.
Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together. He has denied all accusations.
The defamation trial is now into its third and final week, with closing arguments expected to be heard on Friday.
Over the past several weeks, jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Depp and Heard.
Help and support:
If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact:
- The Freephone 24 hour National Domestic Violence Helpline, run by Refuge: 0808 2000 247
- In Scotland, contact Scotland’s 24 hour Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline: 0800 027 1234
- In Northern Ireland, contact the 24 hour Domestic & Sexual Violence Helpline: 0808 802 1414
- In Wales, contact the 24 hour Life Fear Free Helpline on 0808 80 10 800.
- National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0800 999 5428
- Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327
- Respect helpline (for anyone worried about their own behaviour): 0808 802 0321