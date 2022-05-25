Kate Moss at the Met Gala earlier this month Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Kate Moss has refuted claims that Johnny Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship, as she testified in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On the 22nd day of the lawsuit, the model appeared via video-link from Gloucestershire, where she was asked about her former relationship with the Edward Scissorhands actor.

She was questioned specifically about a trip they took to Jamaica during their time as a couple. Heard claimed in court last week that she’d heard a rumour that Depp had pushed Kate down some stairs during this trip.

WATCH: Kate Moss describes the "stairs" incident.

She says here had been a rainstorm and she slid down the stairs. She screamed. #JohnnyDepp ran back to help her and carried her to her room, got her medical attention. #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/yFd8PJYqwE — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 25, 2022

Asked if anything of note had happened during their holiday, Moss said: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room I slid down the stairs. And I hurt my back.”

She continued: “I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. And he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention”.

Johnny Depp JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Moss then reiterated that Depp had never pushed her down the stairs during this trip or ever during their relationship.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she insisted.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss pictured together in 1997 Jim Smeal via Getty Images

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together. He has denied all accusations.

Amber Heard pictured in court earlier this week JIM WATSON via Getty Images

The defamation trial is now into its third and final week, with closing arguments expected to be heard on Friday.

Over the past several weeks, jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Depp and Heard.

