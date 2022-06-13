Amber Heard Speaks Out About Johnny Depp Defamation Trial In First Interview Since Verdict

Amber Heard leaving court Consolidated News Pictures via Getty Images

Amber Heard has said she “doesn’t blame” the jury in her recent defamation trial, who sided with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Earlier this month, Depp won a defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star, over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post.

Although Heard’s article did not mention Depp by name, his lawyers alleged that it falsely implied he had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship.

For her first interview since the trial ended, Heard sat down with Today journalist Savannah Guthrie, a preview of which debuted on Monday afternoon.

In the clip, Heard said of the jury: “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

The host said the job of the jury was “not be dazzled by that”, but to “look at the facts and evidence”, telling the actor they “did not believe your testimony or your evidence”.

“Again, how could they after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person?” Heard responded. “How not to believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

Heard also spoke about the messages she has received online, and the way the trial was portrayed on social media.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she said.

“I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.

“You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Johnny Depp Consolidated News Pictures via Getty Images

Amber Heard’s interview with Savannah Guthrie will air this week on Today in the US, and on Friday on the show Dateline.