Sam Fender Issues Apology Over 'Ill-Judged' And 'Ignorant' Johnny Depp Post

Sam Fender has issued an apology after sharing a photo of himself with Johnny Depp on his Instagram page, in which he described the actor as a “hero”.

Earlier this week, Depp won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post.

Although Heard’s article did not mention Depp by name, his lawyers alleged that it falsely implied he had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship.

Having appeared in person throughout the trial in May, which took place in the US, Depp flew to the UK when it was over, where he has been making guest appearances on musician Jeff Beck’s tour.

In Thursday, when the verdict was announced, Depp was in the North East, and shortly afterwards was seen drinking in a pub with both Beck and local musician Sam Fender.

The Seventeen Going Under singer shared a picture of the event on his Instagram story at the time, describing Depp and Beck as “some serious heroes”, although he later issued an apology for his choice of words.

“I want to apologise,” he wrote on his Instagram story on Saturday. “I was invited to briefly meet a musical legend and an actor who has been in almost every film I’ve watched growing up. I went – we chatted music and without thinking I took a photo and posted it as it was pretty surreal”

Screenshots of Sam Fender's recent Instagram story posts Instagram/Sam Fender

The Brit Award winner continued: “Using the word ‘heroes’ was meant in reference to their careers, but in the context of the trial was severely misinformed.

“I now realise that it was a poor choice of words and timing, but that’s irrelevant. It was naive and disrespectful to those who relate to any of the issues highlighted in the trial and the broader issues it poses. I didn’t think it through and I should have.

“I can’t really say anything other than it was ill-judged and I was ignorant with regard to the trials as a whole, and thoughtless on what my post could imply. I realise this entirely, and for that I’m deeply sorry.”

Amber Heard’s legal team has already made it clear they intend to appeal the jury’s decision, which they’ve claimed she has “excellent grounds” for.

