Amber Heard Insists She Will Stand By Her Testimony 'To My Dying Day'

Amber Heard has insisted she will stand by the testimony she gave in her recent defamation case until her “dying day”.

Earlier this month, Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp won a defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star, over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post.

Although Heard’s article did not mention Depp by name, his lawyers alleged that it falsely implied he had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship.

Following the verdict, she sat down with NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie for a TV interview, the first part of which aired on Tuesday morning.

Asked whether she stood by what she said in court, Heard said: “Of course, to my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony.”

She added: “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I have ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”

During the interview, Guthrie claimed members of the public had been left “frankly disgusted” by what played out in court between the couple, to which Heard replied: “Absolutely, I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how this has been covered and not thinking that this is Hollywood brats at their worst.

“But what people don’t understand is that it is actually so much bigger than that. This is not only about our first amendment right to speak.”

A preview clip of the interview was first unveiled on Monday, during which Heard she “doesn’t blame” the jury in the case.

“I actually understand,” she said. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard also spoke about the messages she has received online, and the way the trial was portrayed on social media.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she said.

“I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.

“You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”