Disney unveiled a new teaser trailer for the long-awaited live-action remake of The Little Mermaid over the weekend, showing Halle Bailey in action as Ariel for the first time.

The clip debuted as part of the company’s D23 convention, not only giving fans a first look at Ariel’s new underwater environment, but also teasing a short clip of Halle performing her character’s iconic signature song.

Yes, as well as showing Ariel swimming to her hidden treasure trove, the Grammy-nominated singer can be heard performing a snippet of Part Of Your World, sounding every bit the Disney princess.

Halle Bailey as seen in the new teaser for The Little Mermaid Disney

And while the new teaser may be just over a minute long, that didn’t stop fans of the original film (not to mention those who are simply looking forward to this new version) from getting a little teary-eyed at getting to see and hear the Chloe X Halle star in character at last:

Ngl i was on the verge of tears lol. THE MUSICCCCCCC and Halle looks and sounds amazing!!!! My fav Disney Princess and finally i can see ME, Im very excited <3 https://t.co/TKWjv8hV5g — K (@Ani_Kad) September 10, 2022

The way I got chills the second Halle’s voice came in… — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) September 9, 2022

Please if Halle got me crying with that lil clip I can only imagine the movie 😭😭 — twirl on them haters (@rhoasuperfan) September 10, 2022

not me already crying from 8-bars halle 😭 pic.twitter.com/dlXFhDkMnG — toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) September 10, 2022

the cinematography, the visual effects, the red locs, halle’s voice, like woah #myariel pic.twitter.com/9JSxQVREW4 — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 9, 2022

We got to watch the entire scene for “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid remake and I’m still not over it. Halle’s voice is incredible! It was freakin magical. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/hAfoxGv6tI — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 10, 2022

Getting emotional at how proud I am for Halle and black kids everywhere who get to grow up with this movie 🥹 https://t.co/71T9T93Qoj — MJ, Mr.🐻LA '23 contestant (@MJsaysthings) September 9, 2022

CRYING SHE SOUNDS BEAUTIFUL AND LOOKS AMAZING IM SO PROUD OF HALLE pic.twitter.com/CRB9W4x6Fo — َ (@yettocomes) September 9, 2022

why am i crying looking at this??? im so proud of halle https://t.co/J3XY6Gh9Wh — gio (@fetishgio) September 9, 2022

Already not proud of the person I'll become when I hear Halle's Part of Your World (Reprise). I'll be crying. Screaming. Speaking in tongues. — 🧚🏿‍♀️Sundi🧚🏿‍♀️ (@MJSundi) September 10, 2022

@HalleBailey do you know that you are going to kill me? — 🧚🏿‍♀️Sundi🧚🏿‍♀️ (@MJSundi) September 10, 2022

Guys I’m crying Halle looks so hot in the little mermaid teaser and her voice literally separated my soul from my body pic.twitter.com/Lx6xlBgUxV — Peach-O-Ween〖💖〗(2/3) (@Peacherin0) September 11, 2022

Not Halle and Disney making me cry at 7:00 at night from a fucking teaser pic.twitter.com/CJKnSVeObI — J.J. thee Jet Plane (@SireDahBoiJJ52) September 9, 2022

Halle: 🎶Part of that worrrllldddd….



Me in the theatre: pic.twitter.com/oYBCjFxC7f — Nurse Bae Sha💖 (@Sha_Thee_Hottie) September 10, 2022

Me in the movie theaters when little mermaid drops pic.twitter.com/Tap1wAQoJg — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) September 9, 2022

Every time I hear Halle say “Wish I can beeeee” I start crying 😂😭 #TheLittleMermaid — drew (@MissPriss_7) September 12, 2022

Halle also got the thumbs up from Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in Disney’s original animated version of The Little Mermaid, who said she was “so thrilled [and] so excited” after watching the clip.

“You were absolutely amazing!” Jodi wrote on her Instagram story in a message addressed to the star. “I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel.”

Jodi Benson (Voice of Ariel from 1988) shows love to Halle Bailey via ig story 💕🧜🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iEgE8XpGKA — Cxh Center ™ (@CxhCenter) September 11, 2022

Halle will be joined in the new Little Mermaid remake by Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, while Melissa McCarthy will take on the role of the infamous Disney villain Ursula.

Rob Marshall – who previously helmed films like Chicago, Into The Woods and Mary Poppins Returns – is on directing duties, while the voice cast includes Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay.

