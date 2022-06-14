Chris Evans is a simple man. He likes dogs, knows he looks good in simple cable knit sweaters, and continually strikes the same pose in photos.
For instance, here he is at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards last week:
Here he is at a Captain America: Civil War screening in 2016:
And here he is with a bit of a different look (but the same pose) at the Broadway opening of Lobby Hero in 2018:
The point is, the man likes to stick his hands in his pockets and give the camera some smoldering seriousness, which fits in fine on the red carpet — but not so much at Disneyland.
Here is Chris with Mickey and Minnie Mouse (and a few Pixar characters in other shots) at the California theme park over the weekend, when he was doing promo for his upcoming movie Lightyear.
As you can see, he looks positively thrilled to be at the happiest place on Earth.
The contrast between Chris’ traditional pose and the lightheartedness of the characters surrounding him made many people on Twitter question whether the Marvel star had been edited into the pictures before Pixar posted them on the social media platform over the weekend.
Well, it seems Chris wants everyone to know he was genuinely present when the photos were taken, and wasn’t digitally placed into the images.
“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding: “And I don’t know what to do with my hands.”
Well, he may not know what to do with his hands, but he sure knows what to do with his Boston accent.