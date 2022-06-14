Handout via Getty Images

Chris Evans is a simple man. He likes dogs, knows he looks good in simple cable knit sweaters, and continually strikes the same pose in photos.

For instance, here he is at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards last week:

Advertisement

Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

Here he is at a Captain America: Civil War screening in 2016:

David M. Benett via Getty Images

And here he is with a bit of a different look (but the same pose) at the Broadway opening of Lobby Hero in 2018:

Advertisement

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

The point is, the man likes to stick his hands in his pockets and give the camera some smoldering seriousness, which fits in fine on the red carpet — but not so much at Disneyland.

Here is Chris with Mickey and Minnie Mouse (and a few Pixar characters in other shots) at the California theme park over the weekend, when he was doing promo for his upcoming movie Lightyear.

Advertisement

As you can see, he looks positively thrilled to be at the happiest place on Earth.

A very serious Chris Evans poses with Mickey and Minnie Mouse on Saturday. Handout via Getty Images

The contrast between Chris’ traditional pose and the lightheartedness of the characters surrounding him made many people on Twitter question whether the Marvel star had been edited into the pictures before Pixar posted them on the social media platform over the weekend.

Ill just place this right here pic.twitter.com/WHfJRzhxy2 — Spider Thick (@SKHIGH95) June 12, 2022

There I fixed it 😂 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/YN5qQtq8MK — AnishaCartoons (@AnishaCartoons) June 13, 2022

Well, it seems Chris wants everyone to know he was genuinely present when the photos were taken, and wasn’t digitally placed into the images.

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️



(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 12, 2022

“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding: “And I don’t know what to do with my hands.”

Advertisement