Chris Evans Gets Flustered Trying To Clarify His Most Perplexing Tweet

Chris Evans appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday and tried to clarify an old tweet that got memed to infinity and beyond.

The Boston-born actor was promoting the upcoming Pixar movie Lightyear, in which he voices Buzz Lightyear ― a character many viewers likely remember from the Toy Story series.

Well, sort of.

“There’s some confusion about this movie, partially fuelled by you,” Jimmy said, before bringing out images of two of Chris’ tweets from 2020.

Chris Evans waving away concerns that his tweet was confusing. Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvel star had retweeted a trailer for Lightyear with the comment, “I don’t even have the words.”

He actually did have a few more words, though, and followed up with a second tweet that said: “And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

At the time, Chris’ tweet led to some head-scratching and a lot of jokes.

(me pitching to a bored executive on Zoom)

And just to be clear, this isn’t Cap’n Crunch the cereal. This is the origin story of the human Cap’n Crunch that the cereal is based on. — Michael Pielocik (@michaelpielocik) December 11, 2020

“All right, well, OK,” Chris stammered, laughing, when Kimmel confronted him with the old posts. “Now, just ― OK, you know, it’s a shame. I proofread that like five times!”

He then added some more context, saying the new film was envisioned as the in-universe movie that Andy and friends in Toy Story watched that got them interested in Buzz Lightyear toys.

Watch his explanation above, with the exchange about his tweet starting at 3:17.