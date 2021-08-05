Chris Evans Slid Into Lizzo's DMs With Response To Her Joking About Having His Baby

Lizzo is easily one of the best celebrities to watch on TikTok right now, but her latest DM saga with Chris Evans might have just made her THE best.

The Truth Hurts singer posted a video last week of herself talking to the camera in response to a fan’s comment that claimed she was pregnant with the Captain America star’s baby.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child,” she quips in the video. “But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America.”