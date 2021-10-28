The trailer for the forthcoming Buzz Lightyear Toy Story spin-off has debuted - and it’s fair to say its star Chris Evans is as excited as the rest of us.

The Captain America actor voices the beloved space ranger in Lightyear, Pixar’s latest animated film, which is set for release in June 2022.

While Toy Story features the toy version of Buzz, the new film will feature the “real-life” hero who inspired the character in the franchise.