Ever since we set eyes on those viral pictures of Ryan Gosling on set as Ken, we’ve been eagerly awaiting more details about the Barbie movie, and now we finally have a trailer.

The first promo for the film, which is slated for release in July 2023, dropped on Friday, and it’s even camper than we’d imagined.

Advertisement

It begins with a voiceover from what sounds like Helen Mirren about the evolution of toy dolls with a group of young girls playing with them in a cave.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” the voiceover begins. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until...”

Margot Robbie in character as Barbie then marches into the frame and winks, before footage from the film shows a number of song and dance sequences that look next level ridiculous.

Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie Warner Bros

Advertisement

The Barbie movie got its first trailer on Friday Warner Bros

The film boasts an all-star cast which includes Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon.

Barbie is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, known for helming Little Women and Lady Bird, as well as acting in films like Frances Ha and 20th Century Women.

Earlier this year, Ryan set the internet ablaze when he was seen for the first time in character as Ken, sporting a bleach-blond coiff, an unbuttoned denim gilet and even some customised underwear.

His wife Eva Mendes later shared her own take on his immediately-iconic Ken attire, revealing she even made him take home his personalised Ken underwear from set.

Advertisement