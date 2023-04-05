With such a plethora of striking visuals, the Barbie movie was always going to be a gift for the Warner Bros marketing team.

The latest posters and trailer confirm rumours that lead stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not the only Barbie and Kens in the film, with a star-studded cast including the newly announced Simu Liu, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren posing for a selection of iconic shots revealing the ‘alternative’ versions of the dolls (Ken, hilariously, is always just ‘Ken’ though).

Anticipating the meme-ability of the movie, Warner Bros even made a Barbie Selfie Generator for those of us with limited Photoshop skills.

As soon as the latest visuals for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film dropped on Tuesday, the internet got busy. Very busy.

So many Barbies. So many Kens... So. Much. Excitement.

Character posters for ‘Barbie.’ pic.twitter.com/iRGW5sRx9y — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2023

With such meme-able subject matter, it didn’t take long for everyone to get creative

I need a Barbie poster template so I can create absolutely unhinged character posters for people that are not actually in the cast — jackary zander (@luxurytrash_) April 4, 2023

Everybody putting themselves on the Barbie poster omg it feels like 2013 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) April 4, 2023

With so many stars appearing in the movie, it had the internet asking who wasn’t going to be popping up on screen

wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

pic.twitter.com/qEzmHbg4De — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) April 4, 2023

We’re still keeping everything crossed that these huns will have a cameo

The new Barbie posters are something else pic.twitter.com/lMTV3kAj82 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is the Queen of Clean! pic.twitter.com/Zt7NjIcMwQ — tez (@tezdamn) April 4, 2023

Things quickly got very zeitgeisty

this barbie did the thing pic.twitter.com/4rqBuR3oS4 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 4, 2023

We think we can safely say things eventually reached a natural conclusion

This Barbie broke Clodagh's antique teapots pic.twitter.com/JllnjMlXvK — Alice Lia Maro (@slimelia) April 5, 2023

two tickets to Barbie please pic.twitter.com/9XUDYwJwS6 — rike ✨ olivia colman slapped my arm (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 5, 2023

No part of the poster was safe from the hands of the internet

As well as all of those promo pics we were also gifted the equally stunning trailer

WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? 🌟 #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/gBKLlF0aCI — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023

But it was one very special moment that had everyone clutching their pearls

she has the #Barbie feet when she takes her heels off pic.twitter.com/v7LWhZRZMP — fulky (@fulkys) April 5, 2023

I haven’t gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004 pic.twitter.com/k2NqpAMfJX — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) April 4, 2023

Me too, my gasp was audible and my husband thought that I was reacting to Beyonce dropping the visuals. I said no, it is from the Barbie Foot. — FiascÁ (@curiousheaven) April 5, 2023

barbie taking her shoes off and her feet staying the same pic.twitter.com/YMv0JAlA3D — esme (@killbiill) April 4, 2023

I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 5, 2023

This is CINEMA . If there are four shots like this on the movie ?



If that cinematographer doesn’t get a nod the Academy needs to pack it in — 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon Clydesdale🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) April 5, 2023

We’re already planning our outfits for release day

“ 3 tickets for the barbie movie please “ pic.twitter.com/kj3dwp7EWb — mya ♡ (@himedolly) March 26, 2023

two tickets for barbie pls pic.twitter.com/Btc6uqrWFu — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) April 4, 2023

1 ticket for the barbie pls pic.twitter.com/IPp7e9msSB — R A F A E L 👋 (@cowboylikeraf) April 4, 2023