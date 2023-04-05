EntertainmentukfilmThe Brightsidebarbie

Everything About The Barbie Movie Has Fans Tickled Pink

Certain corners of the internet have been very busy since the latest posters and trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie dropped.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

|

With such a plethora of striking visuals, the Barbie movie was always going to be a gift for the Warner Bros marketing team.

The latest posters and trailer confirm rumours that lead stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not the only Barbie and Kens in the film, with a star-studded cast including the newly announced Simu Liu, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren posing for a selection of iconic shots revealing the ‘alternative’ versions of the dolls (Ken, hilariously, is always just ‘Ken’ though).

Anticipating the meme-ability of the movie, Warner Bros even made a Barbie Selfie Generator for those of us with limited Photoshop skills.

As soon as the latest visuals for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film dropped on Tuesday, the internet got busy. Very busy.

So many Barbies. So many Kens... So. Much. Excitement.

With such meme-able subject matter, it didn’t take long for everyone to get creative

With so many stars appearing in the movie, it had the internet asking who wasn’t going to be popping up on screen

We’re still keeping everything crossed that these huns will have a cameo

Things quickly got very zeitgeisty

We think we can safely say things eventually reached a natural conclusion

No part of the poster was safe from the hands of the internet

As well as all of those promo pics we were also gifted the equally stunning trailer

But it was one very special moment that had everyone clutching their pearls

We’re already planning our outfits for release day

Barbie comes to UK cinema screens on 21 July.

