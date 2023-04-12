Margot Robbie Thought Barbie Script Was Too Good To Ever See The Light Of Day

Margot Robbie once worried the Barbie script was too good to ever find its way out of the box.

In an interview with Bafta reported by IndieWire on Tuesday, the I, Tonya actor said she was so impressed by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s screenplay that she thought it would “never see the light of day.”

Margot remembered thinking, “Ah! This is so good,” but that studios were “never going to let us make this movie.” Luckily, the project got the green light from toy giant Mattel and began filming in March 2022.

While Barbie hype reached new heights after the first full trailer for the film dropped last week, the cast and creative team are keeping plot details close to the chest.



Asked for a scrap of the storyline, Robbie warned Baftta, “Can’t tell ya!”

Margot Robbie plays one of many Barbies in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images

Though Barbie seems bound to be a blockbuster now, the Mattel doll’s movie was almost shelved back in 2017.

Comedian Amy Schumer was initially picked to write and star in the film but said that she left after realising the studio, which was then Sony, “didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it.”

Greta Gerwig’s version of Barbie cast a diverse collection of actors as the titular toy and her companion Ken. Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Hari Nef will all play versions of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling is just one in a crew of Kens that includes Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir.