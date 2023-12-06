Margot Robbie Reveals How She Refused To Back Down Over 'Barbenheimer' Release Date

Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy as seen in Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively Warner Bros/Universal

Over the summer, pop culture was dominated by what became known as the “Barbenheimer” effect, with two of the year’s most anticipated – but completely different – films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, sharing a release date.

Advertisement

However, during the interview, Margot disclosed that one member of Team Oppenheimer initially tried to talk her out of having the two films go head-to-head at the box office.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” Margot told Cillian.

“He was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’

“And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’”

Advertisement

Margot at the London premiere of Barbie in July Anadolu via Getty Images

We all know what happened next, with both movies winning huge critical acclaim and massive numbers at the box office – not to mention sparking countless memes thanks to their stark differences.

“That was a good instinct,” Cillian told Margot of her refusal to back down, with the former Neighbours star agreeing: “It’s a perfect double billing… Clearly, the world agreed. Thank God.

“The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch Oppenheimer first, then Barbie.’

I was like, ’See? People like everything [...] People were itching for the next Chris Nolan film and itching for the next Greta Gerwig film. To get them at the same time was exciting.”

Watch the two actors’ joint interview below: