Now That Critics Have Spoken Out About Both Barbie And Oppenheimer... Which Is Their Favourite?

After months of near-inescapable hype, two of 2023’s biggest films’ shared release date is almost here.

On Friday, both Oppenheimer and Barbie will hit cinemas, with critics having now had their say on the two long-awaited movies.

Well, when it comes to the critics, Oppenheimer seems to be the preferred choice – but only just.

Of course, neither film is actually in cinemas yet, so when it comes to audience scores, things could differ. And for what it’s worth, the film-based social media site Letterboxd already has Barbie ahead as the preferred film, with a score of 4.2 stars compared to Oppenehimer’s 4.1, based on users’ early reviews.

And according to The Guardian, Barbie is set to dominate at the box office, with a projected US opening of $110 million (around £85.2 million), more than double Oppenheimer’s predicted takings.

However, the outlet does point out that Oppenheimer is being shown at around 600 fewer cinemas than Barbie, and is also over an hour longer, “allowing for fewer showings”.

There’s also been a surge in people who’ve already booked to see both films in what must surely be one of the most chaotic double features in cinema history.